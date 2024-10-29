Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's Movie 'Karan Arjun' Re-Releases in Theaters; Check the Date

Bollywood is treating audiences to a wave of nostalgia by re-releasing iconic films in theaters. Following the successful re-release of 'Border' and 'Laila Majnu', director Rakesh Roshan is set to bring back the 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Karan Arjun is an action-drama revolving around two brothers, Karan and Arjun, who are murdered by their greedy uncle, Durjan Singh, over a family land dispute.

The film explores themes of reincarnation, family loyalty, and justice and is celebrated for its powerful action sequences, memorable soundtrack, and iconic dialogue emphasizing a mother's love. Rakesh Roshan shared the exciting news on X, posting, “Karan Arjun aa rahe hai! Witness the reincarnation across the globe in cinema halls from November 22, 2024.”

The re-release promises fans a chance to relive the magic of Karan Arjun on the big screen, uniting generations of audiences who continue to cherish this classic Bollywood masterpiece.