Shah Rukh Khan breaks silence on Aryan Khan drug controversy: Good will always outweigh the bad

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who will soon be seen on the big screen with ‘Pathaan’, recently hosted a fun Q&A session on his Twitter. A fan of Shah Rukh Khan asked him about what motivates him to deal with his problems. “Hope you’re doing good ShahRukh Sir. #AskSRK All the way from United States, what motivates you to overcome the problems you’ve faced so far and be like a Baadsha (KING). Pathan please respond,” wrote the fan. Shah Rukh, who has seen his fair share of ups and downs in life, had a short yet apt reply, and he said that his mantra to deal with problems and hardships is to believe that goodness will always prevail over evil. “One has to believe that good will always outweigh the bad…" wrote Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan also opened up on how he feels about making a comeback on the big screen after 4 years, with Pathaan. He tweeted, “It’s like coming back home…” When asked about his experience working with co-star Deepika Padukone in Pathaan, he wrote that she had a calming effect on set, while he also tweeted that it was a pleasure working with John Abraham in Pathaan. SRK was last seen doing three cameos in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra.