Shah Rukh Khan Daughter Suhana Khan Becomes Farmer as she buys Farmland in Alibaug

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, made her debut in Zoya Akhtar's film "The Archies." Shah Rukh Khan is proud as Suhana Khan has purchased new farmland in Alibagu, paying a stamp duty of 57 Lakh for the transaction. The land, situated in Thal in Raigad, spans 78361 sqft.

This transaction was made on February 13, 2024. last year in June She invested in agricultural land which is around 1.5 acres with three structures on it. with three structures on it in Alibaug in Raigad district for ₹12.91 crore.

Suhana Khan is not the first one to own a house or land in Alibagu Several celebrities and industrialists have bungalows in Alibaug such as Navin Agarwal of Vedanta Resources, Gautam Singhania of Raymonds, Prakash Mody of Unichem Labs Ltd, Salil Parekh of Infosys, Sanjay Nayar of KKR, Falguni Nayar of Nyka and equity investor Deven Mehta,