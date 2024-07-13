Shah Rukh Khan makes stylish entry with wife Gauri, daughter Suhana at Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of Anant-Radhika

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : King Khan Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana and Aryan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony in Mumbai. He made his presence count with a dapper look.

The 'Pathaan' star arrived at the venue with his better half Gauri, his daughter, and his mother-in-law at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Saturday. They happily posed for shutterbugs before making their way to the function.

SRK opted for a dark blue sherwani for the ceremony on Saturday.

Gauri Khan chose to don a multi-coloured heavy worked designer lehenga.

#WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan arrive at Jio World Centre in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony. pic.twitter.com/k0h6O0XeDz—(@ANI) July 13, 2024

Suhana opted for a pastel embellished lehenga set.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her impeccable style and grace.

For her vidai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

Meticulously styled by Rhea Kapoor, reflected a blend of cultural heritage and contemporary flair.

Her sindoori red Manish Malhotra lehenga featured intricate Karchobi work on a backless blouse, complemented by a brocade silk lehenga skirt adorned with Banarasi prints in vibrant sunset hues.

The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance.

Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The celebrations continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

