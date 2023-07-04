Shah Rukh Khan meets with accident on set, undergoes surgery in US

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently jetted off to the United States Of America for a shoot, however, the trip turned into a nightmare, after the actor reportedly met with an accident.As per reports, SRK was shooting for a project in the US when he met with an accident and ended up hurting his nose.

The actor was rushed to the hospital with a bleeding nose, and he also had to undergo a surgery for the same. As per a report in Times Of India, SRK was in Los Angeles, shooting for a project, when the mishap took place.The actor then underwent a surgery and he now has his nose bandaged, as per the report. The doctors also informed his team that there was nothing to worry and that it was a minor injury.SRK is now back in India and is resting at his residence, Mannat. Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is gearing up for the release of his next, 'Jawan'. The film marks his first collaboration with south director Atlee, and it also stars "lady superstar" of the south film industry, Nayanthara.