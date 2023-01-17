Shah Rukh Khan named 4th richest actor in the world, goes past Tom Cruise

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh has been featured in the list of the richest actors in the world. In fact, he is in the fourth position, beating stars like Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Jackie Chan and Robert De Niro. His net worth is a whopping 770 million dollars. The list was published by World of Statistics. Beating him were Jerry Seinfeld, Tyler Perry and Dwayne Johnson.

Khan who is ready to make his comeback with his action thriller Pathan in Janaury 2023 had been away from movies for a period of almost four years sans his cameos in R. Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. His upcoming film is Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Siddharth Anand’s direction. The film is hitting the screens during the Republic Day weekend.