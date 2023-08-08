Shah Rukh Khan quits, Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise, new superstar actor to take legacy forward

Farhan Akhtar has confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will not be reprising his role of Don in the new Don film. The director, who helmed the successful Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), took to Instagram and penned a note in which he spoke about a new actor taking forward the torch of Don. While Farhan did not confirmed the speculations suggesting that Ranveer Singh is the new Don, he hoped that fans would shower the new actor of the franchise with love.“In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Mr Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way. From Don’s sardonic wit to his cool but menacing fury, Shah Rukh embodied his persona. As writer and director, I had a great time creating not one but two, ‘Don’ films with Shah Rukh and both experiences remain very close to my heart," he wrote.

“The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space," Farhan wrote. Don 3 is touted to be the third instalment of the Don movie series. Don 1, which was released in 2006, was the official remake of the Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman-starrer crime action thriller film Don. Don was spun into an independent franchise by Farhan Akhtar. Don 2, the second instalment to the Don film series, was released in 2011.Both Don 1 and Don 2 featured Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a ruthless international drug lord. Both the films were written and directed by Farhan Akhtar. Don 3’s release date is not known yet.