Shah Rukh Khan roots for KKR with his 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand during RR clash

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 16 : Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is here to cheer for his IPL team, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Donning a casual look, SRK opted for a white t-shirt that he teamed up with jeans and a pair of sunglasses.

The social media handle of KKR dropped a video from the match in which SRK can be seen making an entry in style and rooting for the boys.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "KKR's lucky charm has arrived at Eden."

https://twitter.com/KKRiders/status/1780245465839309295

KKR's social media team added 'Baadshah O Baadshah' track to the video to make it more captivating.

SRK was accompanied by 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand.

Talking about the match, table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) is locking horns with second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. Rajasthan Royals are currently at top of the IPL 2024 standings with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.767. The Royals have won five matches and lost one.

RR won toss and opted to field first.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt (w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

On the work front, SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023.

The film in which SRK donned an awe-evoking action avatar broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

The film also marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years after a series of flicks such as 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. After 'Pathaan', King Khan returned to theatres in September with 'Jawan'.

The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. The film collected over Rs 1000 crore . at the worldwide box office. Needless to say, SRK, who has had a phenomenal run, did not stop here.

In December, he came up with 'Dunki', which also did decent business at the box office.

Helmed by RajKumar Hirani, 'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey," which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. He has not announced his next project yet.

However, if reports are to be believed, he will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. The official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

