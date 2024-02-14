Shah Rukh Khan Shares His Biggest Concern for James Bond Role, Proposes Villain's Character

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was one of the speakers at World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai on Wednesday. The actor talked about how he would have loved to play the iconic British secret agent, James Bond, but cannot. During a session, titled The Making Of A Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan, the actor joked about 'not being a legend', and said, when asked what his name was, "I am James Bond." When asked if he would like to 'play Bond', Shah Rukh said, “I really wanted to, but I think I am too short... But I am brown enough to play the Bond baddie.”



During the #WorldGovernmentSummit2024 in Dubai, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan humorously introduced himself as James Bond instead of a legend. Dressed sharply in black, he entertained the audience with his wit and charm, leaving everyone in laughter.#ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/xyenhjiAm8 — Informed Alerts (@InformedAlerts) February 14, 2024

The actor then went to speak about his acting career of 33 years, as well as his stardom. Asked why he didn’t cross over to Hollywood, the actor was quoted as saying in a report by Gulfnews.com, "I know many people from the American and the English film industries. But nobody has offered me good work and I wondered if I was spreading myself too thin. I was offered Slumdog Millionaire, but I felt that the role of the game show host was too mean."

Shah Rukh Khan made his debut at the World Government Summit which is taking place in Dubai. The prestigious 3-day gathering is dedicated to shaping the future of governments globally. This year’s theme is “Shaping Future Governments.” SRK was also pictured with Dubai Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.On the work front, the actor was last in Dunki, which was released in December 2023. Before that, Shah Rukh was seen in back-to-back action films – Pathaan and Jawaan. Both the films were two of the biggest box office hits of 2023.



