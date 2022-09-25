Shah Rukh Khan shows his ripped look for Pathaan

Shah Rukh is showing off his ripped physique and long hair as he intensely looks at the camera in his new Indta post. Sharing the post, the superstar wrote, "Me to My Shirt today: 'Tum hoti toh kaisa hota....Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti.......Tum hoti toh aisa hota..'" He concluded the post by writing, "Me also waiting for #Pathaan." Soon after he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Pathaan aarha h," while others dropped heart, fire and love-struck emoticons.

Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to release next year.A few days ago, Deepika Padukone dropped an update by sharing a picture from a dubbing studio and captioned it as "#WIP (work in progress) #pathaan"While fans and well-wishers cheered for the superstar, actor Tiger Shroff also took the comments section to call him a 'legend'. He wrote, "I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then I saw this, Legend".

