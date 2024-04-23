Shah Rukh Khan Takes on the Role of 'Don' in Daughter Suhana Khan's Upcoming Film 'King'

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to work in Suhana khan's big screen debut filmed titled 'King'. As per the Pinkvilla sources Shah Rukh Khan will be playing the role of Don in movie. Movie king will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and will be jointly produced by Gauri Khan and Siddarth Anand. This will be action-thriller movie. The action of 'King' movie will be raw and rustic.

In movie King Shah Rukh Khan will have some grey shades to his characters. Talking about the physical look of SRK's character, he will be seen in a long hair look with minimal beard look. If sources are to be believed, then this movie will go on floors in September.

The pre-production team is currently working on the designing of action sequences with international stunt team. Whole King movie team is working really hard to make this movie one of the best. The king will be worth waiting for all the fans.

King is an action thriller that follows the story of a mentor and disciple as they test their survival skills against various challenges. The movie will introduce SRK's daughter, Suhana Khan, in her big screen debut, portraying the disciple to the King. The title "King" is chosen to reflect SRK's character as the ruler of the underworld in this thrilling film. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for further updates.