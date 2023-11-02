Shah Rukh Khan to host a grand star-studded birthday bash at NMACC

Shah Rukh Khan, the 'Badshah' of Bollywood, is all set to celebrate his 58th birthday with a bevy of celebs in attendance. According to reports, King Khan is hosting a grand birthday bash for his industry friends. Everyone from Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Atlee, Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani to name a few are on the guest list. The grand party is being put together by his manager Pooja Dadlani and the invites have already gone out to his close friends. According to a Pinkvilla report, the report suggests that the event is to celebrate Shah Rukh’s achievements through the year.

A source close to the actor revealed that the big birthday bash is to be held at Jio NMACC at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan will ring his 58th birthday on November 2 and his biggest fan club, SRK Universe has also planned to turn the special day into a festival. After organizing a health checkup campaign for school kids in tribal villages, and a food distribution drive on October 30, the fan club will watch DDLJ at Maratha Mandir on November 1 and in the afternoon, distribute food packets in slums and underprivileged households. Other such philanthropic activities have been planned by the fan club. The fan club also plans to gather outside the actor's house in Bandra at midnight of November 2. Invitees have reportedly been requested not to carry any gifts for the star.