Shah Rukh Khan's fans distribute biryani and cake to mark his 31 years in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan completed 31 years in the Bollywood industry. The actor made his debut with Deewana, which released on the same day in 1992. To make the day even more special for SRK, his fans took to the streets to distribute food to the needy. Others cut cake and made beautiful banners.

He held an Ask SRK session to celebrate the day with his fans and shared some witty answers as usual. On the other hand, his fans came up with a special way to celebrate 31 years of SRK too. They distributed food packets to the underprivileged people on the streets while others served biryani to the specially-abled kids. Meanwhile, a few of his fans made personalised cakes. Some fans also stood outside Mannat, SRK's house in Mumbai, with posters and banners.