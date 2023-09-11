Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ achieves another milestone, collects this much on Day 4

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : The craze for Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster action-thriller ‘Jawan’ doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.

The film has now entered the Rs 250 crore club in just four days.

On Sunday, the SRK starrer minted a whopping Rs 71.63 crores which took the film’s total collection to Rs 252.08 crores.

This is the highest single-day collection for any Hindi film ever.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post and wrote, “#Jawan is BEYOND HISTORIC… Rewrites RECORD BOOKS… HIGHEST *single day* AND *extended opening weekend* [4 days] EVER [#Hindi films]… Smashes *ALL* records… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr. Total: ₹ 252.08 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice #JawanCreatesHistory. #Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu] Thu 9.50 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 9.11 cr, Sun 8.47 cr. Total: ₹ 34.08 cr. OUTSTANDING.”

‘Jawan’ has become the fastest film to cross the Rs 250 Crore mark at the Indian box office.

Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Actor Deepika Padukone could be seen in a guest appearance role.

The film received massive responses from the audience as well as the critics.

Apart from this, SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu.

The official release date of ‘Dunki’ is still awaited.

