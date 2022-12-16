Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan director Atlee and wife Krishna Priya announce pregnancy

Filmmaker Atlee Kumar along with his wife Krishna Priya took to social media and made a special announcement. The ...

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan director Atlee and wife Krishna Priya announce pregnancy

Filmmaker Atlee Kumar along with his wife Krishna Priya took to social media and made a special announcement. The couple revealed that they are expecting their first child and also posted a beautiful picture in which Krishna Priya was flaunting her baby bump.

Tags : Atlee Kumar Jawan Shah Rukh Khan