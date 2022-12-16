Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan director Atlee and wife Krishna Priya announce pregnancy
Filmmaker Atlee Kumar along with his wife Krishna Priya took to social media and made a special announcement. The ...
Filmmaker Atlee Kumar along with his wife Krishna Priya took to social media and made a special announcement. The couple revealed that they are expecting their first child and also posted a beautiful picture in which Krishna Priya was flaunting her baby bump.