Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan tops IMDb’s most anticipated Indian movies 2023 list

Superstar Shah Rukh return to films after a long break is just around the corner. The actor’s all three films, spy actioner Pathaan, filmmaker Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani directed Dunki are among the most anticipated movies of 2023, according to a release shared by IMDb.

Pathaan, which is scheduled to release on January 25, has emerged as the most anticipated Indian movie of the year based on the page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors. As the release date is nearing, the makers of Pathaan are keeping the fans hooked by sharing a new poster of the film. However, today (Monday), the makers have finally revealed the release date and timing of the trailer. Khan shared a new poster of the spy action-thriller, and the text on it read, "Pathaan trailer out on January 10 at 11 am." In the caption, the actor wrote, "Thank you for waiting....ab Pathaan ki mehfil mein aa jao... #PathaanTrailer out TOMORROW at 11 AM! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.