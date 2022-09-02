Shah Rukh Khan’s son Abram visits Lalbaugcha Raja with friends

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest son AbRam Khan was spotted at Mumbai’s famous, Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The family celebrated the festival at their bungalow Mannat in Mumbai. Shah Rukh had shared a glimpse of the deity which AbRam brought home on Wednesday.In a video shared by a paparazzo account, AbRam is seen arriving at the puja pandal in a white t-shirt with grey shorts. While Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan are not seen with him, he is surrounded by bodyguards.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in a cameo role. It has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in the lead roles alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Besides this, Shah Rukh’s upcoming film is Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. In the film, he will reunite with his Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone. John Abraham also stars in the film, which is scheduled to release on January 25 next year. The superstar also has Atlee's Jawaan in the pipeline. The actor will then be seen in Dunki, where he has been cast opposite Taapsee Pannu for the first time. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

