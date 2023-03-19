Shaheen Bhatt wishes Alia Bhatt on her first mother's day, fans say "prettiest mumma"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 : Mother's day is being celebrated in the UK on Sunday. On this occasion, Shaheen Bhatt extended heartfelt wishes to her sister Alia Bhatt.

Taking to Instagram, Shaheen shared a picture from the 'Raazi' actor's baby shower and captioned it, "Mama's Day."

In the picture, Alia and Shaheen could be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles as they pose for the camera lens.

Soon after Shaheen dropped the picture, fans and friends swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Alia commented, "Sweetie," followed by a crying emoticon.

"Tooo pretty," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Beautiful mumma."

"ufff prettiest mamma," a fan wrote.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha.

Currently, the 'Brahmastra' couple is in London along with their family members where Alia recently celebrated her 30th birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur R Ki Prem Kah' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Ranbir, on the other hand, was recently seen in Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

He will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'mal'.

