Shahid Kapoor brings out essence of 'The Boys' through stunts at launch event

Mumbai, June 1 Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is a fan of the superhero television series 'The Boys'.

As the third season of the Emmy nominated series awaits its premiere, Shahid paid homage to the series as he took to the streets of Mumbai to show his excitement for the series and unveiled a flaming stunt akin to Homelander, a famous character from the show during a promotional event for the show.

The actor made a grand entry to the jaw-dropping b-boying moves of Kings United dance group performing to a foot-tapping, high-energy song. The daredevil actor then unveiled a curtained hoarding through an adrenaline-inducing stunt. The billboard had the image of the lead Supe from The Seven - Homelander, which shot out a laser targeting a nearby car.

Speaking of the eye-grabbing super-hero like stunt, Shahid said, "I absolutely love wacky, dark humoured and action-packed entertainment. When I first heard about 'The Boys', I was immediately intrigued. I am thrilled to present this brilliantly bizarre show in my own capacity in partnership Amazon Prime Video."

"This is my own little crazy ode to the genius makers. The trailer has me hooked and I can't wait to binge all three seasons", he added.

The series is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It has been developed by showrunner Eric Kripke, who also serves as writer and executive producer.

Season 3 of 'The Boys' stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

The new season of the anti-hero drama will return with three gripping new episodes on June 3 on Prime Video followed by one episode every week, ending with a season finale on July 8. The series will be available on the streaming platform in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

