Shahid Kapoor brings shades of blue to Wankhede during MI vs RCB

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : After treating fans to their sunset picture, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor were spotted watching Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

The social media team of Mumbai Indians posted a happy picture of Shahid from the stadium.

Dressed in a blue shirt and blue denim, Shahid looked super cool in shades of blue.

"Jab We Met at Wankhede . #OneFamily #MIvRCB #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #IPL2023 @shahidkapoor," the post read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsBz77FMqfv/?hl=en

Shahid's image garnered several likes and comments.

"Shahid rocks," a social media user commented.

"@shahidkapoor farzi nhi asali fan huu Mumbai Indians ka," a fan quipped.

Shahid's wife Mira also shared a few glimpses from her match diaries.

Take a look

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in a stellar role in Prime Video's hit series 'Farzi'. He has some exciting projects lined up. Shahid will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action film 'Bloody Daddy'. Along with this, he will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which is being helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor