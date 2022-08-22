Shahid Kapoor hints at Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's marriage by year-end

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are all set to embrace the coffee couch in the eighth episode of Koffee with Karan.

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar, dropped the teaser of the upcoming episode, which he captioned, "This jodi has everyone's hearts 'preeti' melted with their on-screen presence, but on the koffee couch they were as candid as they get! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 8 streaming this Thursday 12:00 am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

The short teaser started with Karan asking the 'Udta Punjab' actor's sexiest feature, to which he replied, " Not visible to camera right now."

Moving on, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' director asked Kiara about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, on which she said that she is more than 'just friends' with Sidharth.

At the end of the teaser, the 'Jab We Met' actor gave a big hint about Sidharth and Kiara's marriage and stated, "Be ready for a Big Announcement by the end of this year and it's not a movie!!"

The 'Indoo Ki Jawani' actor is apparently in a relationship with Sidharth, but the couple has still not officially confirmed their relationship.

In the upcoming episode, Kiara also mentioned Shahid as one of her closest friends.

The short teaser had many glimpses from the upcoming episode where the 'Kabir Singh' couple had many funny moments with Karan.

Meanwhile, Kiara will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Govinda Mera Naam' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Produced by Dharma Productions, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Shahid, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy', which is an official Hindi remake of the French film 'Nuit Blanche'.

He will be also making his grand OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series 'Farzi'. Helmed by Raj & DK, the series also casts south actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

