Shahid Kapoor meets cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, fans elated to see "two Punjabis together"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 : Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who has of late been in the news over his close relations with several Bollywood personalities, on Tuesday met actor Shahid Kapoor.

And, if the optics of their meeting are anything to go by, it appears that the Punjabi mundas hit it off like a house on fire.

Taking to Instagram, Shikhar dropped a picture with the 'Farzi' star. The image shows Shahid and Shikhar sharing smiles as they're dressed in casuals.

"It was lovely catching up with you @shahidkapoor," Shikhar captioned the post, garnering loads of likes and comments.

"Gabbars," a social media user commented.

"Two Punjabis in one frame," another one wrote.

Shikhar is currently busy playing for the Punjab Kings in the 16th edition of IPL. He recently made his Bollywood debut in movie titled 'Double XL', which also stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha.

Shahid, who is basking in the success of his web show 'Farzi', will be next seen in 'Bloody Daddy'. Bloody Daddy is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

The film will be out on June 9.

Shahid will be seen romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which is being helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor