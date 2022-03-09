Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share a glimpse of daughter Misha's first day of school
By ANI | Published: March 9, 2022 11:43 AM2022-03-09T11:43:20+5:302022-03-09T11:50:03+5:30
Just like all the other parents, Bollywood star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput turned sentimental on their daughter Misha's first day of school.
Just like all the other parents, Bollywood star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput turned sentimental on their daughter Misha's first day of school.
After a long hiatus caused by COVID-19, life seems to be limping back to normalcy, with many places reopening slowly, including schools and colleges.
Shahid and Mira's 5-year-old daughter Misha is among those children who are finally going to school. Updating fans and followers about the same, Mira posted a sentimental picture on her Instagram Story.
She shared a picture of her and Shahid holding hands as they drove to drop their little one at the school.
"First day for a very confident girl and two sappy parents," Mira wrote.
The duo, who got hitched on July 7, 2015, are also parents to 3-year-old son Zain.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app