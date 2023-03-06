Shahid Mallya drops an album of 4 songs for 'Qala'

Mumbai, March 6 Singer Shahid Mallya, who is known for songs like 'Rabba main toh Mar gaya oye', 'Daryaa', 'Chitta Ve', 'Saaiyaan', and 'Ikk Kudi', has sung four songs in the film 'Qala'.

The singer said that while singing for the film he felt he had been transported to the era of Kishore Kumar and Mohammad Rafi.

Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, music by Amit Trivedi, 'Qala' also stars Babil Khan, Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, and Samir Kochhar.

While talking about the album, Shahid said: "Singing for 'Qala' took me to the golden era because at that time one singer used to get cast as the voice of an actor, and the audience used to think that the actor himself is singing the song. As Kishore Kumar matches with Amitabh Bachchan, Mohammad Rafi matches with Shammi Kapoor."

"Singing a song to match with the personality and voice of an actor also becomes challenging for a singer to prepare themselves for that and a versatile singer or a playback singer should mould themselves a way that their voice should match with an actor because that is what a playback singer means," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor