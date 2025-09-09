Shaji Kailas begins filming for ‘Varavu’ with Joju George

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 9 ( IANS) Acclaimed filmmaker Shaji Kailas has commenced shooting for his latest action thriller Varavu in the scenic high ranges of Munnar.

60 year old Kailas is best known for all time big bits that he delivered in the 1990’s and 2000’s like ‘Ekalavyan, Commissioner, Aaraam Thampuran, Narashiman and Vallietten to name a few.

Now with his latest offering Varavu, which has Joju George in the lead, is being produced by Naisy Reji under the banner of Olga Productions, with Jomi Joseph as co-producer.

Mounted on a lavish budget, Varavu promises to be a high-voltage entertainer that blends action with mass appeal.

Nearly half a dozen stunt sequences form the backbone of the film, choreographed by some of South India’s leading action masters, Kalai Kingson, Phoenix Prabhu, Stunt Silva, and Kanal Kannan.

The story follows Poly, a man from the hill regions who rises to wealth and power through sheer hard work.

At a turning point in his life, Poly is compelled to make a “return”—a varavu—that brings with it a reckoning of old grudges and unresolved vendettas.

Director Kailas is shaping the character into a mass hero designed to resonate strongly with audiences.

Varavu boasts a strong supporting cast, including Murali Gopy, Arjun Ashokan, Sukanya, Baburaj, Vincy Aloshious, Zainia Iyyappan, Ashwin Kumar, Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan, Biju Pappan, Bobby Kurian, Aziz Nedumangad, Sreejith Ravi, Deepak Parambol, Kottayam Ramesh, Balaji Sharma, Chali Pala, and Radhika Radhakrishnan.

The screenplay has been penned by A.K. Sajan, who earlier collaborated with Kailas on hit films such as Chinthamani Kolacase, Red Chillies, and Drona.

The technical crew includes S. Saravanan as cinematographer, Shameer Muhammed as editor, Sabu Ram handling art direction, Saji Kattakada overseeing make-up, and Sameera Sanish designing costumes.

Still photography is by Hari Thirumala, with Syamanthak Pradeep serving as chief associate director.

Production responsibilities are managed by Sivan Poojappura and Anil Anshad, with Prathapan Kalliyoor as production executive and Vinod Mangalath as production controller.

Filming will take place across Munnar, Marayoor, Kanthalloor, Theni, and Idukki, with the film expected to capture the rugged beauty of Kerala’s high ranges as a backdrop to its action-driven narrative.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor