Shakira makes Met Gala debut in voluminous red gown

New York [US], May 7 : Columbian singer Shakira debuted at the Met Gala in a stuning red gown with a dramatic long cape.

The 'Waka Waka' hitmaker walked the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a Carolina Herrera gown that gave off a flamenco vibe with its dramatic train and cape detailed with voluminous ruffled sleeves resembling an abstract rose.

The gown featured a high slit at the leg, an open back, a low-cut sweetheart neckline and skin-baring cutouts on the sides.

The pop star who posed on the red carpet with Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon accessorized with simple red platform heels and a diamond rope necklace. She wore her long hair down in natural waves and kept her glam simple.

The "Whenever, Wherever" singer isn't the only star making her debut at the 2024 event. Chris Hemsworth, who is one of this year's co-chairs, is also attending the gala for the first time. He was one of four people chosen by Anna Wintour to serve as a co-chair, as per People.

He's joined in the position by Zendaya (returning to the Met Gala for the first time since 2019), Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny.

This year's gala exhibit theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, is set to feature 250 items from the Costume Institute's permanent collection. The works will be displayed at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art in new ways, including elements such as video animation, CGI, AI and more.

