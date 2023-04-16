Shaktimaan fame KK Goswami’s car catches fire, actor escapes unhurt!

Actor KK Goswami, who shot to fame with shows such as Shaktimaan, Gutur Gu and many others, recently came across an unfortunate incident. His car caught fire in Mumbai’s broad daylight while his 21-year-old son Navdeep was driving the car. It has to be noted that the incident took place at SV Road, City Centre, where KK Goswami’s son was driving his father’s car from his house to his college near Filmistan Studio.

When Navdeep was driving the car, it suddenly caught fire. Fortunately, the fire brigade and Mumbai police team reached the location on time and controlled the situation. KK Goswami’s son escaped the accident without any injuries, and no casualties were reported. After controlling the situation, the Mumbai Police initiated an investigation to find the root cause behind this sudden fire, which left KK Goswami and his family in shock. He has appeared in several TV shows and movies made in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri and other languages. Some of his popular shows are Shaktimaan, Gutur Gu, Junior G, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, and Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

