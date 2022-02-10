'Shaktimaan' to be recreated as big-screen trilogy

Mumbai, Feb 10 The Indian superhero 'Shaktimaan' is all set to take the form of a trilogy for the big screen. Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired the film adaptation rights of the show for the film adaptation which will be headlined by one of India's major superstars.

The studio made an announcement on Thursday by releasing a special video.

Actor-producer Mukesh Khanna's (the original 'Shaktimaan') Bheeshm International has joined forces with Sony Pictures International Productions and Brewing Thoughts Private Limited to work towards the recreation of the superhero that once ruled Indian television. The name of the director is yet to be revealed.

The move marks Sony's first entry in the Indian superhero space, having already dominated it globally, through the parent company, Sony Pictures Entertainment. The studio also plans to seek expertise from its headquarters in Culver City, Los Angeles to provide one of the unique cinematic experiences ever seen in Indian cinema using the latest technology in movie-making and post-production.

