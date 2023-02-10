Shankar to direct Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan together?

Multistarrer pan-India projects seem to be the flavour of the season. After the humongous success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR which starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan, other filmmakers are too cashing on the trend. Now, ace director Shankar has also indicated his plans of doing one of these multistarrers.Shankar is planning a huge budget film after RC15 and the budget is said to be a whopping Rs 1000Cr.

The final call will be made on the availability of Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay since the film might take more time. Shankar will take off the project once he delivers his current films 'RC 15' and 'Indian 2'. However, Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan coming together in Shankar's directorial will definitely shatter box office records, and let's hope that the film heads with the initial plan.It is worth mentioning that Vijay is said to be playing a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan's next release 'Jawaan', which marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil director Atlee.