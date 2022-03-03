Shanna Moakler announces pregnancy after ex Matthew Rondeau's domestic violence arrest

Model Shanna Moakler, mother of three, has announced that she is pregnant.

The former Playmate confirmed to People Magazine that she is expecting a fourth child. The announcement comes just days after her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was arrested for felony domestic violence.

"I took a pregnancy test and it is positive," Moakler, 46, said in a statement. "This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day."

Last Thursday, People Magazine confirmed that Rondeau, 28, was taken into custody at 7:40 am in the Los Angeles area. He had been charged with felony domestic violence, and his bail was set at USD 50,000.

The arrest came shortly after Rondeau posted an aggressive video on social media, alleging that Moakler had cheated on him and spent the night at her neighbour's house. The video, which was shared by TMZ, showed an angry Rondeau talking about what allegedly happened between him and Moakler the night prior.

Rondeau made derogatory comments about Moakler in the video and claimed that their relationship is over. He also said that he was not drinking or using drugs at the time.

Moakler later spoke out about the incident and confirmed in a statement to People Magazine via her representative that she was doing "okay."

"I wanted to let everybody know that I'm okay and thank you for your love and support," a rep for the 'Celebrity Big Brother' star stated. "I'm surrounded by my family and friends."

Following his release from jail, Rondeau took to social media to speak out, claiming he was "so disappointed and sad" to see "the truth" get twisted. "Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life," the model wrote on his Instagram Story. "To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I'd never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right."

Moakler and Rondeau had been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2020. Last July, People Magazine confirmed the couple had parted ways. However, the two rekindled their romance months later.

Before dating Rondeau, Moakler was married to Travis Barker from 2004-2008, with whom she shares Alabama and son Landon, 18. She shares daughter Atiana, 22, with boxer De La Hoya, whom she was engaged with from 1998 to 2000.

( With inputs from ANI )

