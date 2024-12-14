Shantanu Maheshwari: I always wanted to do a Bengali film

Mumbai, Dec 14 Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who is all set to make his Bengali debut with 'Chaalchitro', said that he always wanted to do a film in the particular language.

Shantanu said: "I am super excited for my Bengali film debut. This is something I had been wanting to do for a very long time, and I finally got an amazing opportunity all thanks to Pratim Dasgupta.”

“I always wanted to do a Bengali film, as it would be my way of contributing to my roots,” he added.

“Chaalchitro” showcases a cop universe with lots of action, thrill and mystery.Shantanu said that the film’s story is very powerful, and he is playing the role of a cop.

“Something I have never done before. I got to do a lot of action sequences for this role, and also learn about the technicalities that are required to shoot an action sequence.”

“Initially it was also a challenge to get more fluent in Bengali, but with the support of our entire team it all became easier. Overall the experience of shooting for the film was a lot of fun and I can't wait to see the audience response".

Shantanu was last seen in ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill and Saiee Manjrekar.

He shot to fame for his debut role as Swayam Shekhawat in the popular youth television show Dil Dosti Dance, which was the first dance-based fiction show on Indian television. It focussed on the journey of friendship, love and dance by the students of St. Louis College . It also featured Kunwar Amar, Sneha Kapoor, Shakti Mohan, Vrushika Mehta and Vrinda Dawda in lead roles.

He took home the winner’s trophy for “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8”.

He has also represented India internationally as part of the Desi Hoppers dance crew, winning the World of Dance Championship in Los Angeles. Additionally, he made his Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in 2022.

