Sharad Kelkar on Taskaree: “Playing This Dark Role Forced Me to Take a Big Risk

Sharad Kelkar has built his career as a man of the masses. But in Netflix’s latest series Taskaree, the actor turned that familiarity on its head. This time, Kelkar is far from what you expect him to be! In the gritty smuggling thriller by Neeraj Pandey, Kelkar stepped into the role of a powerful antagonist. Set in the murky world of international smuggling and customs surveillance, Taskaree stars Emraan Hashmi as Superintendent Arjun Meena, a sharp customs officer tracking a criminal network that refuses to surface easily. The ensemble cast also includes Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anurag Sinha and Zoya Afroz.

Kelkar’s character was not designed to shock through violence or theatrics. Instead, he unsettles. “The most dangerous people don’t need to raise their voice. They already know where they stand. That’s what made this role interesting for me," he said. For Kelkar, the appeal of Taskaree lay in the complexity of his character. He explains, “What attracted me was the silence of this man. He doesn’t speak much, he doesn’t explain himself, but his presence is felt in every decision and every consequence. That kind of power is far more dangerous.”

Unlike conventional antagonists driven by rage and aggression, Kelkar’s character thrives on being slick and calculative. The actor describes the experience as deeply immersive. “Playing a dark character doesn’t mean being loud or cruel all the time. It’s about understanding his belief system. In his mind, he isn’t the villain at all; he’s just someone protecting his empire.” Working under the creative vision of Neeraj Pandey, known for his layered thrillers, allowed Kelkar to explore the psychological underpinnings of his role. “Neeraj sir is very clear that drama should come from character, not excess,” Kelkar notes. “He pushes you to internalise emotions rather than perform them. That restraint really defines Taskaree.”

The actor also speaks highly of the ensemble cast, particularly his scenes opposite Emraan Hashmi. “Emraan brought an admirable amount of subtlety and intensity that matched the tone of the show. Our characters didn’t need constant confrontation. The tension lay in what remained unsaid.”

As Indian streaming content continues to push boundaries, Taskaree positions itself as a grounded, character-driven thriller and Kelkar’s performance has shaped up as one of its strongest pillars. By stepping into a morally murky space with control and conviction, the actor once again demonstrated his willingness to reinvent himself.

“I’ve always believed that growth happens when you’re slightly uncomfortable. This role did that for me. It forced me to explore a darker psychology and I’m glad I took that risk," he signs off.

With Taskaree, Sharad Kelkar not only broke away from familiar territory but also reaffirmed his place as an actor unafraid to evolve, surprise, and challenge expectations.