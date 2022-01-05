Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID-19

Sharad Malhotra, who is currently seen on the Star Plus show Vidrohi, has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor recently returned to Mumbai after holidaying in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, with his wife Ripci Bhatia. Sharad had not been shooting with the cast of Vidrohi for the past few days, but as a precautionary measure, the entire team of the show has been tested for the novel coronavirus. The actor hasn't shared that he has tested positive for Covid-19 on social media. However, the makers of his show have issued an official statement regarding the same.

The statement from Subrat Sinha and Bodhisattva, producers, Gaatha Films, reads, “Actor Sharad Malhotra who is an integral part of the TV show Vidrohi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. Though he was not shooting with us for the past few days, as soon as he informed us, the entire cast and crew were tested. The BMC has been informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, Sharad is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.” Earlier, in the day actress Erica Fernandez and her mother also tested positive for the deadly virus.