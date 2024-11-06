Sharda Sinha Last Rites: Legendary Folk Singer's Funeral To Be Held With Full State Honours

Sharda Sinha, the famous folk singer of Bihar who was known as “Bihar Kokila" (Nightingale of Bihar), died on the night of 5 November. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced that the last rites of the late renowned folk singer will be done with full state honours. Sharda Sinha’s name was synonymous with Chhath Puja. The celebrations would feel incomplete without her music being played at gatherings. Sharda Sinha’s son Anshuman Sinha shared details about her death and funeral through social media. He said that his mother’s last rites will be performed at Gulbi Ghat in Patna, the same place where his father’s last rites were performed about a month ago.

Sharda Sinha’s mortal remains will be brought from Delhi to Patna by a flight on Wednesday morning, November 6. The remains will be kept at her residence for her loved ones to pay their last respects before the funeral ceremony commences. Her last rites and funeral will take place at Gulbi Ghat. A crowd of her fans is expected to gather to get a last glimpse of her. She had been battling multiple myeloma since 2018 and was admitted to the Oncology Medical Department at AIIMS for nearly two weeks. Her condition worsened on Monday, leading to her being placed on ventilator support.

Following the news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences on social media. He said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha Ji. Her Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs have been immensely popular for many decades. The melodious echoes of her songs associated with the great festival of faith, Chhath, will always remain. Her departure is an irreplaceable loss for the music world. In this moment of grief, my condolences are with her family and fans. Om Shanti!"

