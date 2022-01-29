Sharib Hashmi: I don't choose projects to prove my versatility

Mumbai, Jan 29 After becoming famous for his award-winning performance in the web series 'The Family Man', actor Sharib Hashmi is now seen in various projects portraying characters that show his versatility as a performer.

He says proving his versatility is not the drive to choose a script, and adds that he does not mind being stereotyped.

In conversation with , the actor, who will soon be seen in the upcoming web-series 'The Great Indian Murder' says why he does not fear to be stereotyped, rather holds a different perspective on the matter.

Sharib told : "I do not really choose a project just to prove my versatility as an actor rather the impact of my character in the narrative. You see, in today's day and age, I do not think actors are getting stereotyped anymore.

"And even if they do, at least I can talk about myself. I do not mind getting stereotyped for playing the same kind of character. So tomorrow if I have to play another RAW agent, a police officer, or a driver again, I will do that."

The actor shared: "I look at it as a compliment that people think I play them convincingly. I do not see it as a limitation for a performer because I can bring variety even in them, something that is not written in the script but exists in my acting!"

Citing an example, he further added: "You see when we look at Charlie Chaplin, we loved watching him, again and again, playing the same Little Tramp but telling us so many different stories. We can never get bored of watching him, right? We love him! Because of the different shades of emotion, he shows through his performance."

"I believe that variety comes from the way I can show different shades of the same emotion or different emotion...that is versatility for me!"

In the Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial 'The Great Indian Murder' Sharib is playing an interesting character.

"I am playing a tribal officer who is in search of something and through that journey how he becomes the part of the murder mystery of Vicky Rai. Since it is a thriller, I cannot really reveal more than this," said Sharib.

The web series, an adaptation from the book 'Six Suspects', also featuring Richa Chadha, Raghubir Yadav, Pratik Gandhi, Paoli Dam, Jatin Goswami and Shashank Arora releases on Disney+hotstart on February 4.

