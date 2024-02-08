'Shark Tank India 3': Home care brand ‘Koparo’ bags Rs 70 lakh deal with Vineeta, Aman

Mumbai, Feb 8 The business reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ season 3 witnessed a pitch by home care brand ‘Koparo’, which has bagged a deal of Rs 70 lakh with Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta.

In an industry saturated with products filled with toxins, Koparo challenges the status quo by introducing clean solutions that tackle dirt and stains without compromising well-being.

Armed with a vision to revolutionise home care, Simran Khara, Founder and CEO of Koparo, takes the stage of Shark Tank India 3.

Simran, an alumna of Delhi University, London School of Economics, and Indian School of Business, brings a wealth of experience to Koparo. She asked for Rs 70 lakh for one per cent equity.

During the pitch, impressed by the pitcher’s business acumen and clarity of thought, Vineeta, CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, declared her “One of the best founders on Shark Tank,” while Aman, co-founder and CMO, BOAT expressed: “Founder Mein Solid Dum Hai.”

Simran closed the deal with Aman and Vineeta at 70 lakh for one per cent equity.

While talking about her experience on Shark Tank India, Simran said: “Shark Tank India is a great platform for start ups to tell their stories to all of India. The impact on the business has been phenomenal, with a significant boost in sales.”

“In one shot I got feedback from the top minds of D2C which was sharp and very on point. Moreover, post the pitch, sharks Aman and Vineeta have been in touch and are helpful when thinking through the scale up of the business. India is fundamentally a country of millions of entrepreneurs and this is a platform for all of us,” she added.

The brand’s products – from Laundry and Fabric Care and Hand Washes to Dish and Kitchen Care and Floor and Surface Cleaners – are not just eco-friendly but also kid-safe, pet-safe, and PETA-certified 100 per cent vegan and cruelty-free.

Hosted by Rahul Dua, ‘Shark Tank India 3’ features a formidable panel of 12 Sharks. It airs on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor