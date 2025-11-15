'Sharknado' 7 in works, Anthony Ferrante to direct

Washington DC [US], November 15 : 'Sharknado', the hit movie franchise that supposedly wrapped in 2018 after six sequels, is coming back with its next instalment, reported Variety.

The Asylum, production house for Sharknado, which landed an unexpected hit with its low-budget thriller about a tornado that lifts sharks out of the ocean and deposits them in Los Angeles, has announced that it is in development on 'Sharknado Origins.'

According to the outlet, the production is slated to begin later this year with director Anthony Ferrante returning to the helm.

Casting will be announced soon, with a summer 2026 release eyed.

As the title suggests, the film will take place before 2013's first 'Sharknado,' and is set to introduce audiences to a teenage Fin (played by Ian Ziering in the original six movies) and April (who was played by Tara Reid), reported Variety.

The two cross paths during a perfect beach summer, where sparks immediately fly. But just as Fin is about to seal the moment with a promise ring, the sky darkens, a massive funnel cloud forms, and sharks dramatically erupt from the ocean.

Following 'Sharknado' came 'Sharknado 2: The Second One,' which drew the series' biggest audience of approximately 3.9 million viewers, followed by 'Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!' 'Sharknado: The 4th Awakens,' 'Sharknado 5: Global Swarming,' and eventually 2018's 'The Last Sharknado,' reported Variety.

