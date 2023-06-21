Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh's new show 'Kafas' release date is out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : Actors Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh starrer 'Kafas' is all set to release on 23rd June 2023 on SonyLIV.

Sharman treated fans to an intriguing video on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped a video announcing the release date. He wrote, "Our silence has been bought, but for what? To know more watch #Kafas streaming on 23rd June 2023, on #SonyLIV #KafasOnSonyLIV."

It is directed by Sahil Sangha and produced in association with Madiba Entertainment.

Earlier, Mona and Sharman dropped intriguing videos. Sharman can be seen in the video trying to reveal something, but the only thing stopping him is the cash he accepted in return for his quiet.

On the other hand, Mona is seen filming a confession while distraught, but she is unable to do so because she is guilty of accepting a bribe.

Mona and Sharman have earlier worked together in '3 Idiots'. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani '3 Idiots' was released in the year 2009 and received a massive response from fans and critics. It also starred Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and R Madhavan.

