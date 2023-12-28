Sharmila Tagore breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's divorce

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore graced the KoffeeWithKaran couch. The mother-son duo were full of revelations on the famous talk show.The conversation also turned to Saif's first marriage.On ‘Koffee With Karan 8’, Saif looked back at his previous marriage with Amrita and said, “I was running away from home. I don’t remember so many things going on. I found it as a security and an idea that this is safe and great. I could make a home out of her.”

Sharmila Tagore added, “They were both very similar. They were very funny. Both of them when they used to talk, there used to be a lot of laughter, mimicking other people, tearing somebody into bits in a funny way. As you know he is good at mimicking and she is a great storyteller. They looked very happy together.”He mentioned how hurt Sharmila was after he told her that he was already married. “A big tear fell out of her eye and she started crying. She said, 'you've really hurt me’”, said Saif. In similar lines, Sharmila said, “Parents have brought you up and been with you, it’s a good thing to share things with parents. Every aspect of your life.”

Sharmila Tagore also reacted to Saif-Amrita’s divorce. She said, “When you are together for such a long time and you have such lovely children, then no break up is easy. And I know it is difficult to have harmony at that stage as everybody is hurt and that stage is not nice, but I tried. But that’s water under the bridge. She (Amrita) needed time to cool down and they worked it out together. It' not just staying away, there were many things involved. It wasn't a happy time for us as Ibrahim was just 3 and we were really fond of the children and especially Tiger [Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi]. He was very fond of Ibrahim and he would say 'that’s a good lad.'”Further adding, “We were doubly deprived to lose Amrita and the two kids. So it's just not him (Saif), we also had to adjust to all that.”