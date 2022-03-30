Sharon Stone bags DC's 'Blue Beetle' as villain
Emmy-winning actor Sharon Stone has joined tthe cast of DC's 'Blue Beetle'.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sharon will essay the role of a villain in the upcoming project.
Cobra Kai's Xolo Mariduena is also a part of 'Blue Beetle', which hails from filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.
'Blue Beetle' marks DC's first film to star a Latino hero, with Warner Bros. planning for an August 18, 2023, theatrical launch.
