Sharon Stone bags DC's 'Blue Beetle' as villain

Emmy-winning actor Sharon Stone has joined the cast of DC's 'Blue Beetle'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sharon will essay the role of a villain in the upcoming project.

Cobra Kai's Xolo Mariduena is also a part of 'Blue Beetle', which hails from filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.

'Blue Beetle' marks DC's first film to star a Latino hero, with Warner Bros. planning for an August 18, 2023, theatrical launch.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor