Sharon Stone confirms tragic death of brother Patrick in video

Los Angeles, Feb 14 Hollywood star Sharon Stone paid an emotional tribute to her brother Patrick Joseph Stone as she confirmed his death from heart attack.

The singer-songwriter died at the age of 57, just two years after the death of his 11-month-old son, River, from organ failure, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In a tearful video shared on Instagram, the 'Basic Instinct' actress said: "Hello everybody, this message is to confirm that, yes, we did lose my brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, to a heart attack yesterday.

"Yes, he is the man who was the father to River who we lost last year at 11 months old. He is survived by his wife Tasha and his son Hunter and his daughter Cailee."

Mirror.co.uk further states that Sharon, 64, then thanked fans for their support as she opened up about her "immeasurable grief".

"Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief and we appreciate all of your condolences. Yes we've had a tremendous amount of loss in these last couple of years, so many of you also have," she said.

The Oscar-nominated actress finished her video saying: "I thank you very much for the love and support that you're showing us and we just ask you to continue to be kind. Thank you."

