Sharwanand, Raashi Khanna film goes on floors with pooja

Chennai, Sep 5 Acclaimed Telugu writer and director Krishna Chaitanya's next film, featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, officially began on Monday with a simple pooja.

The film, which happens to be Sharawanand's 33rd, is being bankrolled by one of Telugu cinema's most successful producers T. G. Vishwa Prasad along with Vivek Kuchibhotla.

Sources say that the yet-to-be-titled film, which is tentatively being referred to as #Sharwanand33, will be a political action drama.

For the muhurtham shot, Trivikram Srinivas sounded the clapboard, while Krishna Chaitanya himself directed it. The film's regular shoot is to commence from October.

Krishna Chaitanya's powerful script will be showcasing Sharwanand in an intense character. Raashi Khanna plays the female lead while Priyamani will be seen in a pivotal role in the film.

Yuvan Shankar Raja will be scoring music for this film which will have cinematography by Jimshi Khalid.

