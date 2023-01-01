Sheezan Khan's family say their silence has been 'misunderstood as weakness

Actor Sheezan Khan's sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz issued a joint statement on Instagram in the ongoing death case of Tunisha Sharma Sheezan, who was Tunisha's co-star and ex-boyfriend, has been arrested on the charges of abetment to suicide. On Saturday, Sheezan was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Responding to the allegations laid on Sheezan, Shafaq and Falaq said, "It breaks our hearts how our silence has been understood as weakness. This is probably what they call 'Ghor Kaliyug'. Where's the research of some media portals before reporting things? Where's the common sense of the masses? For all the people demeaning Sheezan- ask yourself this - are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people.

They further extended their gratitude towards those who are ‘able to see through the false narratives’ around Sheezan. “We also notice, and are very thankful for the masses as well as the media portals who are able to see through the false narratives - we need more people like you. But all in all, it's so upsetting to see these people relentlessly malign Sheezan this way. From making up stories to dragging religion into the matter and random people claiming to be our acquaintances for their 15-minute fame,” they added.The statement concluded, “God bless Tunisha, and hope she is in a better place now.” Tunisha was found dead on December 24 on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. In the show, Tunisha and Sheezan starred as Shehzaadi Mariam and Ali Baba. It aired on SAB TV. Reportedly, the two broke up a few weeks before Tunisha's death.