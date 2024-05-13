Shefali Jariwala wonders how ‘people have abs & no muscle definition anywhere else’

Mumbai, May 13 Actress Shefali Jariwala, who is fondly remembered as the 'Kaanta Laga Girl', has raised a valid point as she discussed how people have abs but no "muscle definition’ anywhere else."

Shefali took to her Instagram stories and shared a note without naming anyone, where she expressed, "I really wonder how people have abs and no muscle definition anywhere else!"

She added: "I’ve been working out for 15 years with the best... What am I missing!!"

Shefali gained the spotlight after appearing in the famous music video 'Kaanta Laga' in 2002.

The actress was then seen in the Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan-starrer 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' in 2004.

The actress has also participated in several reality shows, including 'Nach Baliye 5' and 'Nach Baliye 7', along with Parag Tyagi.

In 2013, she was featured in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' hosted by Salman.

Shefali was also seen in the web series 'Baby Come Naa'.

Currently, she is seen in the supernatural series 'Shaitani Rasmein'.

