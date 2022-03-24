Shehnaaz Gill serves up summer retro vibes in latest Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot
By ANI | Published: March 24, 2022 11:02 PM2022-03-24T23:02:40+5:302022-03-24T23:10:03+5:30
Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill is seen channelling 'retro chic' in a series of new jaw-dropping pictures from celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's latest photoshoot.
In pictures that the actor shared on Instagram, Gill is seen dressed in a blue-hued top, which she accessorized with a pair of pink coloured statement earrings and multi-coloured boho-style headscarf that holds together her messy curly hair in perfect style.
She further went for a soft yet dramatic makeup including dramatic eyes, glossy pink-tinted lips and peach blushed cheeks.
Shehnaaz kept the caption simple as "Retro vibes ...."
The pictures garnered over seven lakh likes and thousands of comments within a few hours of being posted.
"Beautiful girl in the universe #shehnaazgill #sidnaaz forever," a fan commented.
Another wrote, "She Is Looking So Damn Beautiful In This.."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh', co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.
( With inputs from ANI )
