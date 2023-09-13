Shilpa Rao Clinches "Most Stylish Singer" Award at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023

Shilpa Rao, the acclaimed Indian playback singer, has been honoured with the prestigious title of "Most Stylish Singer" at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023. The grand ceremony unfolded at the ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai, and was graced by luminaries from diverse fields.

Known for her mesmerizing vocals in the Hindi film industry, Shilpa Rao garnered international recognition when she earned a ‘Best Global Music Album’ nomination at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Her illustrious career boasts of chart-topping hits including ‘Khuda Jaane’ from ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ (2008), ‘Ishq Shava’ from ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ (2012), ‘Subhanallah’ from ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ (2013), ‘Meherbaan’ from ‘Bang Bang!’ (2014), and the unforgettable ‘Ghungroo’ from ‘War’ (2019), among others.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023 stand as a coveted platform that reveres excellence. This year's edition proved to be an unforgettable experience, as an illustrious gathering came together to celebrate exceptional accomplishments.