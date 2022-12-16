Shilpa Rao: Deepika Padukone is a vibe in 'Besharam Rang'

Mumbai, Dec 16 The song 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan' has passed the vibe check and it is all because of actress Deepika Padukone, feels singer Shilpa Rao, who has lent her voice for the number.

Rao said: "Deepika is a whole vibe in Besharam Rang and the track is addictive because of her! I have sung many songs for Deepika: some have been of romance, some have been of falling in love, some have been of finding your true self, but this one is very different. This one is where she is confident in her own skin, she's like taking on the world as brilliantly as she is and she (her character in the film) are embracing the good and the flaws that she has!"

The singer added: "Deepika is saying that this is what I have to offer to the whole world and I think that is what I love about the song. Many women across the world need to feel really confident in their skin, no matter where we come from. We need to embrace our goodness with the flaws and really celebrate ourselves and that is what I love about Besharam Rang and really hope the audiences love it."

The song features a sizzling Deepika with Shah Rukh Khan, who plays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in 'Pathaan'. Both are looking their fittest best as Deepika flaunts her body in bikinis and SRK, a perfectly chiselled eight pack.

The film is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

