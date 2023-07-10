Shilpa Shetty receives "bestest welcome ever" as she rejoins family vacation in London

London [UK], July 10 : Actor Shilpa Shetty, who is very close to her children, on Sunday shared an adorable picture of herself with her kids, Viaan and Samisha on Instagram.

The actor received the "bestest welcome" from her kids as she went back to London to join her family vacation after finishing her work commitments in Mumbai.

Along with the post, she wrote," The bestest welcome Evvvveerrr. #reunited #mybabies #myworld #gratitude #love #londondiaries."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CufOugSLjpa/

Shilpa wore a white shirt and black pants in the photo. Viaan wore a light green t-shirt with black shorts whereas little Samisha donned a pink dress.

In the picture, the trio can be seen giving hugs to each other while the duo smile for the camera

Shilpa Shetty's career began with her debut role in 'Baazigar', which served as evidence of her talent and prowess. Shilpa has judged a number of reality TV shows such as Nach Baliye' and 'Super Dancer' as a judge, lending her knowledge and supporting budding performers. Shilpa keeps inspiring her fans with her fitness videos and posts.

The actor is a part of Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Directed by Prem, Shilpa will act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt.

The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor