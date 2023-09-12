Shilpa Shetty receives "Most Powerful Icon" Award at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023

Shilpa Shetty has once again proven her indomitable presence in the entertainment industry. The celebrated Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast was honored with the prestigious "Most Powerful Icon" award at Lokmat Most Stylish Award at the prestigious event held at J.W Marriott held at Mumbai.

Shilpa Shetty, known for her timeless beauty, impeccable fashion sense, and versatile talent, graced the red carpet in an elegant ensemble that left onlookers in awe. Her poise and charisma shone as she accepted the accolade, further cementing her status as a beloved figure in the world of Indian entertainment.

The Lokmat Awards, much anticipated and renowned for their ability to inspire, honor individuals who display initiative, value uniqueness, and achieve remarkable success in their respective fields. This prestigious event was graced by prominent figures from the realms of entertainment, fashion, business, sports, industry, and politics, adding to its allure. Over the years, the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards have been graced by luminaries such as Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, and accomplished entrepreneurs like Falguni Nayar, Aman Gupta, Deepika Padukone, and Aditya Thackeray.

