Shilpa Shetty says 'Miss your smile' as she remembers father on his death anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 11 Shilpa Shetty remembered her late father, Surendra Shetty, on his 9th death anniversary through an emotional social media post on Saturday.

The 'Dhadkan' actress dropped an adorable photo with her papa dear from her childhood on IG, where she seemed to have been tickled by her father, leaving a bright smile on her cute face.

Missing her dad, whom she lost 9 years ago today, she penned the caption, "Miss your smile .. Miss YOU Daddy (Red heart emoji) 9 years today (folded hands emoji) (sic)."

For those who do not know, Shilpa's father passed away on October 11, 2016, at his home in Versova after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital; however, was pronounced dead.

In a more positive update, on Friday, Shilpa attended the Karwa Chauth celebration hosted by Sunita Kapoor, wife of Anil Kapoor, a tradition in the Bollywood circles.

The 'Sukhee' actress dropped a video on social media, along with the caption, "Karwa Chauth ki Raat, as usual so impeccably done by Sunita Kapoor, who I absolutely adore," tagging Sunita Kapoor.

The clip showed a beautifully decorated setup where many ladies from the B-town came together to perform the rituals.

Shilpa looked as mesmerizing as ever in a heavily embroidered red outfit, accessorised with statement jewellery. Her makeup and hair were also absolutely on point.

Besides the ladies from the Kapoor house, the festivities were also graced by Mira Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Natasha Dhawan, Geeta Basra, and Raveena Tandon, along with others.

On Monday, Shilpa declared herself to be a "Batatavada girl".

Taking to her Instagram, the 'Life in a Metro' actress shared a string of goofy photographs gorging on the beloved Maharashtrian legacy, Vada Pav.

Sitting in her car, she looked stunning in a bandhani saree.

"Forever #Batatavada girl...Ps: Couldn’t help the song," Shilpa captioned the post.

